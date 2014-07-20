LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 20 Sci-fi sequel
"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" beat a horror flick, an
animated family film and an adult comedy to keep its grip on the
U.S. and Canadian box office title for a second straight
weekend.
"Apes" collected $36 million in domestic ticket sales from
Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from Rentrak.
Low-budget horror film "The Purge: Anarchy" finished in second
place with $28.4 million.
Another new nationwide release, Walt Disney Co's
animated "Planes: Fire and Rescue," grabbed $18 million to take
third place, while comedy "Sex Tape" took in $15 million for the
No. 4 spot.
"Apes," a sequel to 2011 franchise reboot "Rise of the
Planet of the Apes," stars Andy Serkis as Caesar, a brainy ape
who leads the interaction with humans in a battle for dominance.
"The Purge: Anarchy," produced for $9 million, is a
follow-up to 2013 summer horror hit "The Purge." The film tells
the story of a couple whose car breaks down at the beginning of
the purge, a 12-hour period in which crime is legal.
Another sequel, "Planes: Fire and Rescue," features the
voice of U.S. comedian and actor Dane Cook as a crop dusting
plane that joins forces with a team of rescue vehicles to fight
a wildfire.
"Sex Tape" stars Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel as a married
couple who accidentally upload a racy video of themselves onto
the Internet.
"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "Sex
Tape" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio. "The
Purge: Anarchy" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)