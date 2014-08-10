(Corrects headline to reflect 'Turtles' beats Marvel's 'Guardians')

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 10 The return of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" kicked up $65 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian movie theaters over the weekend, winning a box office battle with Marvel's hit "Guardians of the Galaxy."

"Guardians," which ruled the box office universe a week ago with a record opening for August, collected $41.5 million during its second weekend, according to estimates from research firm Rentrak. New tornado-chasing thriller "Into the Storm" landed in the No. 3 slot with $18 million.

"Ninja Turtles," a reboot of a popular children's franchise that began with 1980s comic books, stars Megan Fox as a reporter who becomes a close ally of four superhero turtles who fight criminals threatening New York City.

"Guardians" features some of the lesser-known characters in the Marvel Comics universe, including a machine gun-firing raccoon and a human-like tree. Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana star as galactic warriors leading the rag-tag group.

"Into the Storm" takes place in a fictional Midwest town hit by the strongest tornadoes ever seen, including a monster mile-wide twister.

Walt Disney Co distributed "Guardians." "Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, units of Viacom Inc. Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. distributed "Into the Storm."

