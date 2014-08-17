LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 17 "Teenage Mutant
Ninja Turtles," last weekend's most popular film, collected
ticket sales of $28.4 million to top the U.S. and Canadian box
office for a second consecutive week, beating "Guardians of the
Galaxy" in a battle of superhero misfits.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" had ticket sales of $24.7 million
at domestic theaters, according to estimates from tracking firm
Rentrak.
"Let's Be Cops", an R-rated action comedy starring Jake
Johnson and Daman Wayans Jr. pretending to be Los Angeles police
officers, collected $17.7 million to open in third, ahead of
action film "The Expendables 3," starring Sylvester Stallone and
other action stars which took in $16.2 million.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" is distributed by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. Walt Disney Co
released "Guardians of the Galaxy".
"The Expendables 3" is distributed by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp and "Let's Be Cops" by 20th Century
Fox studio, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; editing by Jason
Neely)