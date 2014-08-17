(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 17 "Teenage Mutant
Ninja Turtles," last weekend's most popular film, collected
ticket sales of $28.4 million to top the U.S. and Canadian box
office rankings for a second consecutive week, beating"
Guardians of the Galaxy" in a battle of superhero misfits.
"Guardians of the Galaxy," which has collected $419 million
worldwide since it opened on Aug. 1, had domestic ticket sales
of $24.7 million, according to estimates from tracking firm
Rentrak.
"Let's Be Cops," an R-rated action comedy starring Jake
Johnson and Daman Wayans Jr. pretending to be Los Angeles police
officers, collected $17.7 million to open in third place, ahead
of another newcomer, action film "The Expendables 3," which took
in $16.2 million and stars Sylvester Stallone.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," a reboot of the series that
began in 1980s comic books, stars Megan Fox, Will Arnett and
Whoopi Goldberg. Special effects-loving producer Michael Bay
oversaw the film, which cost an estimated $125 million to make.
The hit film added another $25.6 million from international
markets for a global total of $185 million, according to
Paramount Pictures, the Viacom Inc unit that released
it.
The "Turtles" movie features a fictional team of four
anthropomorphic teenage turtles who were trained in martial
arts. From their home in the storm sewers of New York City, they
battle petty criminals and others to protect society.
"Guardians of the Galaxy," the latest film distributed by
Walt Disney Co based on its stable of Marvel characters,
stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana as galactic warriors who lead
a rag-tag band of heroes including a talking raccoon and a
human-like tree.
"Let's Be Cops," made for a modest $17 million, was helped
by playing especially strongly in the West and Midwest,
according to the 20th Century Fox studio, the unit of 21st
Century Fox that distributed it.
"This movie was made for a younger audience, and the younger
the audience, the more they liked it," noted Chris Aronson, 20th
Century Fox's president of domestic distribution.
In addition to starring in "The Expendables 3", Stallone
wrote the story of a mercenary group that takes on a ruthless
arms dealer. He is joined by an ensemble of action stars
including Dolph Lundgren, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes and Harrison
Ford. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released the movie.
"The Giver" landed in the No. 5 spot with $12.8 million. The
fantasy drama stars Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep in the story
of a futuristic society in which a 16-year-old is chosen to be
the receiver of its past memories.
The film, released by The Weinstein Company, garnered
less-than-warm reviews, getting a "fresh" rating from only 35
percent of critics on the site Rotten Tomatoes.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; editing by Jason
Neely and Cynthia Osterman)