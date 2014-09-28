(Expands, adds detail and quote)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 "The Equalizer," a thriller
starring Denzel Washington as a man who helps rescue a teen girl
under the control of Russian gangsters, debuted in the top spot
on U.S. and Canadian movie charts over the weekend with $35
million in ticket sales.
Young adult drama "The Maze Runner" dropped to second place
after winning the box office race last weekend. "Maze Runner"
earned $17.5 million at domestic theaters from Friday through
Sunday, according to tracking firm Rentrak.
Quirky animated movie "The Boxtrolls," starring grunting
green monsters that wear cardboard, finished third in its
opening weekend, grossing $17.3 million.
The performance of "The Equalizer" was on par with
predictions for a start around $35 million, the forecast by
Boxoffice.com. Two-time Oscar winner Washington plays McCall, a
trained killer who comes to the defense of the helpless, in this
case a young Russian prostitute (Chloë Grace Moretz) in the
grips of a human trafficking ring.
The movie based on a 1980s television series was produced by
Sony Pictures and cost $55 million to make.
"Denzel worked hard to get the word out about this film,"
said Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution at Sony.
"Maze Runner" stars MTV "Teen Wolf" heartthrob Dylan
O'Brien as one of a group of boys living in an isolated paradise
where they are trapped by a giant, moving concrete maze. The
film has now collected $45 million around the globe, according
to distributor 20th Century Fox.
"Boxtrolls" was made by hand using stop-motion technology,
where each scene is set up with puppets placed on miniature
sets. The 3D film features the voices of Ben Kingsley and Elle
Fanning. It is based on a book by British author Alan Snow and
inspired by British comedy troupe Monty Python.
In the movie, the odd-looking Boxtrolls live underground
where they raise an orphaned human boy, who later tries to find
his own identity.
The movie was produced by Laika, the independent studio
behind 2009's "Coraline" and 2012's "ParaNorman," and
distributed by Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.
The comedy "This is Where I Leave You" took in $7 million at
North American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters, landing in fourth
place. Family flick "Dolphin Tale 2" settled in the No. 5 slot
with $4.8 million.
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. studio distributed
"This is Where I Leave You" and "Dolphin Tale 2."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski, editing by
Aidan Martindale and Nick Zieminski)