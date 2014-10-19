LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 19 Brad Pitt's gritty
World War Two drama "Fury" conquered all box office foes over
the weekend, ringing up $23.5 million in ticket sales at
theaters in the United States and Canada.
"Fury" kicked two-time box office leader "Gone Girl" into
second place, with the thriller, which stars Ben Affleck,
collecting $17.8 million from Friday through Sunday, according
to data from tracking firm Rentrak.
Animated movie "The Book of Life" earned the No. 3 spot,
with a debut of $17 million.
In "Fury", Pitt plays a hardened war veteran who leads men
overcome by fatigue and traveling by tank in Nazi Germany during
the final months of World War II. Actors Shia LaBeouf, Jon
Bernthal, Michael Pena and Logan Lerman also star in the film.
"Gone Girl", the big-screen adaptation of a best-selling
book, features Affleck as a writer who becomes a suspect when
his wife disappears.
"The Book of Life" draws on Mexican art and wooden puppets
to animate a colorful love story rooted in the Mexican Day of
the Dead festivities. It follows childhood friends Manolo (Diego
Luna), Joaquin (Channing Tatum) and Maria (Zoe Saldana).
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Fury". "Gone
Girl" and "Book of Life" were released by 20th Century Fox, the
movie studio owned by 21st Century Fox.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)