LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 26 "Ouija," a horror
film inspired by the board said to contact the dead, haunted the
top of movie charts in the United States and Canada, collecting
$20 million in weekend ticket sales and knocking Brad Pitt's
"Fury" out of first place.
Another new entry, action thriller "John Wick" starring
Keanu Reeves as a hit man out for revenge, debuted in second,
taking in $14.2 million from Friday through Sunday, according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
"Fury," a World War Two drama about a U.S. Army tank crew,
earned $13 million to claim the No. 3 spot, while Ben Affleck's
mystery thriller "Gone Girl" grossed $11.1 million, finishing
fourth.
The low-budget "Ouija" drew pre-Halloween crowds in the mood
for a good scare. The movie tells the story of a group of young
girls who reach out to the spirit world in search of answers
about their friend's mysterious death.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released
"Ouija." "Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie
studio. "Gone Girl" was released by 20th Century Fox, the movie
studio owned by 21st Century Fox. "John Wick" was
distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)