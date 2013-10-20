Oct 20 The 3-D outer space thriller, "Gravity,"
continued to rocket past its box office competition over the
weekend, eclipsing newcomer "Carrie," to maintain its tight grip
on the U.S. and Canadian box offices.
"Gravity," starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as
astronauts stranded in space, grabbed $31 million in ticket
sales at North American theaters to hold the top spot for the
third consecutive weekend. It had overall ticket sales of more
than $170.6 million.
"Captain Phillips," a Tom Hanks movie based on a real-life
pirate attack on a ship, was second with $17.3 million in ticket
sales.
"Gravity" beat the $17 million made by "Carrie," which came
in third. The remake of the 1976 horror film starring Sissy
Spacek stars 16-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz as the shy girl who
wreaks havoc on her tormentors by using her telekinetic powers
to destroy her high school prom.