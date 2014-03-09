UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec warns of political risks as chips boost Q4 profit
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 9 The Greek-era action film "300: Rise of an Empire" battled its way to $45 million in ticket sales to win the weekend box office race, slashing its way past the animated film "Mr. Peabody & Sherman."
"Mr. Peabody & Sherman," based on the "Peabody's Improbable History" segments of the 1960s animated TV show starring the characters Rocky and Bullwinkle, collected ticket sales of $32.5 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
Last week's box office winner, "Non-Stop," was third with $15.4 million in sales. The film stars Liam Neeson as an alcoholic U.S. air marshal racing to stop a string of murders on an international flight.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day follow: TRADE Trump formally withdraws the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, distancing America from Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says his country will aim to keep tariff-free commerce with North American Free Trade Agreement partners Canada and the United States in its talks wi
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.