LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 27 "The Other Woman," a comedy about marital infidelity, elbowed aside three-time box office champion "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" to lead U.S. and Canadian theaters this weekend.

"The Other Woman" had ticket sales of $24.7 million, while "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" raised $16 million, bringing its total domestic sales since its release on April 4 to $225 million.

The PG-rated faith-based drama "Heaven is for Real" came third with $13.8 million in domestic ticket sales for the period of Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from box office tracking firm Rentrak.

"The Other Woman" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. Walt Disney distributed "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." "Heaven is for Real" was distributed by Sony Corp's