LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 31 The "Guardians of
the Galaxy" misfits reached a new box office stratosphere over
the U.S. Labor Day weekend, soaring past fellow Marvel hero
"Captain America" to become the highest-grossing domestic movie
of 2014.
"Guardians" rung up $16.3 million in U.S. and Canadian
ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, topping weekend charts
for the third time since its Aug. 1 debut, according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak. Total domestic sales
climbed to $274.6 million, surpassing the $259.8 million earned
by April release, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."
The offbeat "Guardians" stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana as
leaders of a group of warriors that includes a talking raccoon
and a human-like tree.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," a reboot of the franchise
born in 1980s comic books, ranked second with $11.8 million
domestically from Friday through Sunday.
"If I Stay," starring Chloe Grace Moretz as a girl who has
an out-of-body experience after a catastrophic car accident,
took the No. 3 spot with $9.3 million.
Low-budget horror flick "As Above, So Below" debuted in
fourth, collecting an estimated $8.3 million. The movie follows
a team of explorers as they venture through the Paris catacombs.
Walt Disney Co released "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures distributed "Teenage
Mutant Ninja Turtles." Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp, distributed "As Above, So Below."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)