LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 30 "Noah", starring
Russell Crowe as the biblical figure who built an ark to save
his family and specimens of every animal from the great flood,
collected $44 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales to lead
the weekend box office.
It sailed past last weekend's winner, "Divergent", which is
based on the novel by Veronica Roth about a dystopian world
divided into factions. "Divergent" collected $26.5 million and a
total of $95 million since its March 21 release.
"Muppets Most Wanted", starring Ty Burrell and Tina Fey with
Jim Henson's furry puppets, was third with $11.4 million in
ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates
provided by Rentrak.
"Noah" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc. Walt Disney Co distributed "Muppets".
"Divergent" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
