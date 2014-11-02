LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 2 "Nightcrawler," a
dark crime thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a cameraman in
the high-speed world of siren-chasing journalism, topped
sluggish weekend domestic box office charts with $10.9 million
in ticket sales.
"Ouija," last weekend's box office leader, was second by a
razor-thin margin, selling just $8,760 fewer in tickets in a
weekend slowed by candy-gathering Halloween trick-or-treaters
and revelers, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
The World War Two war film "Fury" was third with $9.1
million for the three days from Friday through Sunday in the
United States and Canada.
Open Road Films, a joint venture of Regal Entertainment
and AMC Entertainment, released "Nightcrawler."
"Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Ouija" was released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp
