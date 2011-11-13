* 'Immortals' takes in $68 million globally
* Sandler comedy 'Jack and Jill' lands second
* 'Puss in Boots' a close third
(Adds details, quotes on top five films)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 Action movie "Immortals"
slayed its competitors at the weekend box office, taking the
top spot domestically and pulling in an estimated $68 million
around the world.
The 3D movie's performance surpassed expectations and beat
new Adam Sandler comedy "Jack and Jill" plus another strong
showing for animated film "Puss in Boots," according to studio
estimates released on Sunday.
"Immortals" ruled the domestic charts with $32 million in
sales at North American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters, plus an
estimated $36 million from international markets.
The film attracted its core target audience of young men to
watch the story of clashes between ancient Greek warriors
played by Henry Cavill and Mickey Rourke. Seventy-five percent
of moviegoers were under age 35, and 60 percent of the audience
were male. Other films aimed at that type of audience had
struggled in recent weeks.
"People were concerned action fans were staying away from
the cinema. They definitely came out in force for 'Immortals,'"
said Kyle Davies, president of worldwide theatrical
distribution for Relativity Media, the independent studio that
released the film.
"Immortals," produced at a cost of $75 million, is the most
expensive film to date produced and distributed by Relativity.
The studio had projected opening-weekend domestic sales around
$25 million.
Audiences gave "Immortals" a B rating on average, according
to exit-polling firm CinemaScore. Critics were split on the
film, which earned only a 38 percent positive ranking on review
aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes.
TIGHT RACE FOR SECOND
With worse reviews, "Jack and Jill" reached the high end of
studio expectations by ringing up an estimated $26.0 million
domestically that earned second place for the weekend. Critics
panned the movie, with just a 3 percent positive score on
Rotten Tomatoes.
Still, Sandler's comic appeal helped bring families to the
film about a sister's Thanksgiving holiday visit, said Rory
Bruer, president of worldwide distribution for Columbia
Pictures, the studio that released the film.
"Jack and Jill," which cost about $80 million to produce,
added $2.7 million from theaters in Mexico and Colombia.
Close behind in third place was another strong performance
for "Puss in Boots," the box-office champ the past two
weekends. The 3D animated spinoff from the blockbuster "Shrek"
series brought in $25.5 million, dropping just 23 percent from
a week ago. The film's worldwide total now stands at $156.9
million since its debut.
Action-comedy "Tower Heist," starring Eddie Murphy and Ben
Stiller, finished its second weekend in theaters in fourth
place. The movie about a plot to recoup losses from a Wall
Street swindler generated $13.2 million at domestic theaters
plus $7.6 million from overseas markets.
"J. Edgar," a new drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio as the
late FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover and directed by Clint Eastwood,
finished in fifth place with $11.5 million from Friday through
Sunday. The studio had forecast $10 million to $13 million for
the weekend.
Dan Fellman, head of domestic distribution for Warner
Bros., said the studio was pleased with the opening. He said
the film was "well-positioned to take advantage of the holiday
season" as an alternative to a string of family films coming to
theaters. "J. Edgar" brought in an older audience, with 94
percent over age 25.
The film opened in about 1,900 theaters, fewer than the
more than 3,000 for the weekend's other widely released films.
Privately held Relativity Media released "Immortals." "Jack
and Jill" was distributed by Sony (6758.T) unit Columbia
Pictures. "Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation
DWA.O and distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
VIAb.N. Time Warner unit (TWX.N) Warner Bros. released "J.
Edgar," and Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O)
distributed "Tower Heist."
