* 'Breaking Dawn' global total $489 mln to date
* Strong comeback for 'The Muppets'
* 'Hugo' beats expectations
(Adds quotes, details on top five films)
By Lisa Richwine
NEW YORK, Nov 27 Vampires feasted at the
Thanksgiving weekend box office, bringing the newest "Twilight"
movie its second win in a row over a strong comeback for "The
Muppets" and other family fare that filled theaters.
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" delivered an
estimated $113.5 million around the globe from Friday through
Sunday. The film ranked No. 1 for the second straight week at
U.S. and Canadian theaters, where ticket sales hit $42 million
for three days and $62.3 million over the five-day Thanksgiving
holiday weekend.
The film's total box-office take since its release reached
$489.3 million globally.
"Breaking Dawn: Part 1" is the fourth movie in the
"Twilight" series, one of Hollywood's most lucrative
franchises. The movies are based on best-selling novels by
Stephanie Meyer about a human-vampire-werewolf love triangle, a
story that has generated legions of die-hard female fans.
For the latest movie, "word of mouth is good. (Fans) are
supporting the film," said Richie Fay, president of domestic
distribution for independent studio Summit Entertainment, which
backed the film.
In second place, audiences welcomed the Muppets back to
theaters for the first time in 12 years.
New Disney movie "The Muppets" starring Jason Segel and Amy
Adams alongside Kermit, Miss Piggy and their puppet friends
took in a strong $29.5 million at North American (U.S. and
Canadian) theaters in three days. The five-day holiday weekend
haul reached $42.0 million domestically. Two international
markets added $1.6 million.
Disney bought the rights to the Muppets in 2004 and the
media, entertainment and consumer-products giant is eager to
interest a new generation in the characters.
"It's hard to have anyone argue we didn't bring them back,"
said Dave Hollis, Disney's executive vice president for motion
picture sales and distribution. The movie's performance
"exceeded expectations," he said.
The Muppets starred on a weekly television show in the
1970s and early 1980s plus a series of films, the last being
1999's "Muppets from Space."
Critics loved the new Muppets movie, with 98 percent giving
a favorable review on aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.
Audiences awarded an A rating on average, according to
exit-polling firm CinemaScore. The movie cost about $45 million
to produce.
FAMILY FILMS COMPETE
In third place for the weekend, dancing penguin sequel
"Happy Feet Two" earned $13.4 million over three days
domestically during its second weekend in theaters and $18.4
million through five days.
Rounding out the top five were two other new family movies
that critics adored.
Animated 3D movie "Arthur Christmas," which cost about $98
million to produce, pulled in $12.7 million at domestic
theaters over three days and $17 million in five days to finish
in fourth place. The movie explains how Santa delivers presents
around the world in one night and has earned $22.3 million
overseas since opening two weeks ago.
Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution for Sony
Pictures, said the film "opened about where we hoped it would"
and he expected the Christmas theme would appeal throughout the
holiday season.
"Hugo," a 3D family movie, ended the weekend in fifth place
with $11.4 million over three days and $15.4 million over five
days. The movie centers on an orphan living in a Paris train
station in the 1930s.
The film exceeded studio forecasts for its release in about
1,300 locations, far fewer than the 3,000-plus for the other
widely released films, said Don Harris, president of domestic
distribution for Paramount.
In a small number of theaters, "My Week with Marilyn,"
starring Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe opened with $1.8
million from 244 screens from Friday through Sunday. Critics
have praised Williams' performance in The Weinstein Co. film
and mentioned her as an Academy Award contender for the role.
Walt Disney Co released "The Muppets." Privately held
Summit Entertainment released "Breaking Dawn - Part 1." "Arthur
Christmas" was distributed by Sony (6758.T) (SNE.N), and Hugo
was released by Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc. VIAb.N. Time
Warner (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Happy Feet Two."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)