LOS ANGELES Dec 11 An early "New Year's Eve"
led the weekend box office charts as movie audiences turned to
the holiday romance over new comedy "The Sitter."
"New Year's Eve," a romantic comedy with a star-packed
ensemble cast, rung up $13.7 million in ticket sales at U.S.
and Canadian theaters during the weekend, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday.
Adult comedy "The Sitter," starring Jonah Hill as a
reluctant babysitter, brought in $10 million and landed in
second place. Third place belonged to vampire romance movie
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" with $7.9 million.
"New Year's Eve" was produced by New Line Cinema, a unit of
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros., the studio that
distributed the film. News Corp's 20th Century Fox
studio released "The Sitter." Privately held Summit
Entertainment released "Breaking Dawn."