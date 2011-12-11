LOS ANGELES Dec 11 An early "New Year's Eve" led the weekend box office charts as movie audiences turned to the holiday romance over new comedy "The Sitter."

"New Year's Eve," a romantic comedy with a star-packed ensemble cast, rung up $13.7 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters during the weekend, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday.

Adult comedy "The Sitter," starring Jonah Hill as a reluctant babysitter, brought in $10 million and landed in second place. Third place belonged to vampire romance movie "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" with $7.9 million.

"New Year's Eve" was produced by New Line Cinema, a unit of Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros., the studio that distributed the film. News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio released "The Sitter." Privately held Summit Entertainment released "Breaking Dawn."