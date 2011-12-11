* 'New Year's Eve' scores $26.6 mln globally
* North American sales lowest since Sept. 2008
* 'Breaking Dawn' drops to third
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 Romantic comedy "New Year's
Eve" topped the domestic movie box office during the weekend
but Hollywood had little to celebrate as North American ticket
sales slumped to their lowest level in three years.
"New Year's Eve" led the charts with a disappointing $13.7
million at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday. The movie added $12.9
million from international markets, for a combined global debut
of $26.6 million, distributor Warner Bros. said.
New adult comedy "The Sitter," starring Jonah Hill as a
reluctant babysitter, finished second with an estimated $10
million domestically from Friday through Sunday. The newest
"Twilight" vampire romance movie, winner of the past three
weekends, slipped to third place with $7.9 million.
Overall ticket sales in the United States and Canada came
in weak, down nearly 16 percent from the same weekend a year
ago at $77.4 million, according to Hollywood.com Box Office.
That ranked as the lowest weekend total since September 2008
and followed a sluggish performance a week ago.
"This has been a very tough two weeks at the box office,"
said Paul Dergarabedian, president of Hollywood.com Box Office,
who blamed the decline on a lack of male-oriented films.
Studios are hoping to turn that around in the coming weeks
by cramming several big-budget action movies into theaters
around Christmas. They include "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of
Shadows," "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" and "The Girl
with the Dragon Tattoo."
For this weekend, "New Year's Eve" failed to reach studio
projections of at least $17 million domestically.
Even so, "we did well in a very miserable weekend," said
Dan Fellman, head of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. The
studio hopes the holiday theme will appeal in the coming weeks,
he said.
'BREAKING DAWN' TOPS $600 MLN
"New Year's Eve" follows a series of intertwining stories
centered around the traditional ball drop in New York's Times
Square. It features an all-star lineup including Robert De
Niro, Halle Berry, Ashton Kutcher, Hilary Swank, Sofia Vergara,
Michelle Pfeiffer, Lea Michele and Jon Bon Jovi.
The movie tanked with critics, with only 6 percent giving a
positive review on aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.
Audiences were more positive and rated the movie a B+ on
average, according to exit polling firm CinemaScore.
For "The Sitter," studio 20th Century Fox said ticket sales
reached its pre-release expectations. "Given the softness in
the marketplace, I think we did well," said Chris Aronson, the
studio's senior vice president for domestic distribution.
While no longer on top of domestic charts, vampires and
werewolves still drew fans around the world to the fourth
"Twilight" movie. Global sales for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking
Dawn: Part 1" reached $633.5 million since its debut.
A revival of "The Muppets" brought in $7.1 million
domestically over the weekend, landing Kermit and his puppet
friends in fourth place. The film has grossed $71.6 million
worldwide through three weekends in theaters.
"Arthur Christmas," a 3D animated family film that explains
how Santa delivers presents around the world in one night,
landed if fifth place with $6.6 million. The movie has
generated $91 million worldwide to date.
"New Year's Eve" was produced by New Line Cinema, a unit of
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros., the studio that
distributed the film. News Corp's 20th Century Fox
studio released "The Sitter." Privately held Summit
Entertainment released "Breaking Dawn."
"The Muppets" was released by Walt Disney Co , and
Sony distributed "Arthur Christmas."