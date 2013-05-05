Linkin Park scores Billboard 200 top spot with 'One More Light'
LOS ANGELES California rock band Linkin Park scored its 6th No.1 Billboard album on Tuesday with "One More Light," according to data from Nielsen SoundScan on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Superhero sequel "Iron Man 3" rocketed to the top of U.S. and Canadian box office charts, kicking off Hollywood's summer movie season with an estimated $175.3 million in weekend ticket sales for the second biggest opening of all time.
The movie from Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel studio stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, a billionaire businessman with a superhero alter-ego.
"Iron Man 3" finished behind Marvel's "The Avengers," which debuted one year ago with $207.4 million, and ahead of the July 2011 release of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2," which earned $169.2 million over its first three days.
The "Iron Man" mania trounced all other movies. Dark action comedy "Pain & Gain" finished in second place, grossing $7.6 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Baseball drama "42" took the No. 3 slot with $6.2 million.
"Pain & Gain" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O). Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), distributed "42."
LOS ANGELES Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday.