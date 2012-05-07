Robert Downey Jr. poses as he arrives at the screening of the film ''Marvel's The Avengers'' for the closing night of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LOS ANGELES Superhero movie "The Avengers" flexed its muscle a bit more on Monday, pushing its total debut weekend box office revenues to a new record $207.4 million in the United States and Canada from about $200.3 million one day earlier.

The film featuring several Marvel comic book characters including Captain America, Black Widow and Thor shattered the previous U.S. and Canadian opening weekend record of $169.2 million by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2" set last year.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N) said the movie, which opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters on Friday, has now amassed global total ticket sales of $654.8 million in just 12 days when adding in international receipts.

(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Philip Barbara)