LOS ANGELES May 7 Superhero movie "The
Avengers" flexed its muscle a bit more on Monday, pushing its
total debut weekend box office revenues to a new record $207.4
million in the United States and Canada from about $200.3
million one day earlier.
The film featuring several Marvel comic book characters
including Captain America, Black Widow and Thor shattered the
previous U.S. and Canadian opening weekend record of $169.2
million by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2" set
last year.
The Walt Disney Co. said the movie, which opened in
U.S. and Canadian theaters on Friday, has now amassed global
total ticket sales of $654.8 million in just 12 days when adding
in international receipts.