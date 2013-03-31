Cast member Bruce Willis smiles next to his daughter, actress Rumer Willis, at the premiere of ''G.I. Joe: Retaliation'' in Hollywood, California March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 29, led by "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$41.2 million

2 (1) The Croods..........................$26.5 million

3 (*) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$22.3 million

4 (2) Olympus Has Fallen..................$14.0 million

5 (1) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$11.6 million

6 (*) The Host............................$11.0 million

7 (2) The Call............................$ 4.8 million

8 (5) Admission...........................$ 3.2 million

9 (6) Spring Breakers.....................$ 2.7 million

10 (7) The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.....$ 1.3 million

NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 198.2 million

The Croods................................$ 88.6 million

Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 54.7 million

G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 51.7 million

The Call..................................$ 39.4 million

Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 22.3 million

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone...........$ 20.5 million

Admission.................................$ 11.7 million

The Host..................................$ 11.0 million

Spring Breakers...........................$ 10.1 million

"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O).

"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation DWA.O and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).

"Tyler Perry's Temptation" and "Snitch" were distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N.

"The Host" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc MHIAE.UL.

"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict.

"Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures.

"The Call" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N).

"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and "Jack the Giant Slayer" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).

"Spring Breakers" was distributed by A24 Films.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Patricia Reaney)