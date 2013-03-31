A dash of bugs with that? Insect-topped noodles sell out in Tokyo
TOKYO Curious Japanese foodies queued up outside a Tokyo restaurant for a taste of a rare dish - ramen garnished with deep-fried worms and crickets.
Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 29, led by "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$41.2 million
2 (1) The Croods..........................$26.5 million
3 (*) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$22.3 million
4 (2) Olympus Has Fallen..................$14.0 million
5 (1) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$11.6 million
6 (*) The Host............................$11.0 million
7 (2) The Call............................$ 4.8 million
8 (5) Admission...........................$ 3.2 million
9 (6) Spring Breakers.....................$ 2.7 million
10 (7) The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.....$ 1.3 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 198.2 million
The Croods................................$ 88.6 million
Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 54.7 million
G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 51.7 million
The Call..................................$ 39.4 million
Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 22.3 million
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone...........$ 20.5 million
Admission.................................$ 11.7 million
The Host..................................$ 11.0 million
Spring Breakers...........................$ 10.1 million
"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O).
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation DWA.O and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).
"Tyler Perry's Temptation" and "Snitch" were distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N.
"The Host" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc MHIAE.UL.
"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict.
"Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures.
"The Call" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N).
"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and "Jack the Giant Slayer" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
"Spring Breakers" was distributed by A24 Films.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Patricia Reaney)
TOKYO Curious Japanese foodies queued up outside a Tokyo restaurant for a taste of a rare dish - ramen garnished with deep-fried worms and crickets.
AYUTTHAYA, Thailand Colourfully painted elephants in the ancient Thai capital of Ayutthaya sprayed people with water on Tuesday in a water fight that has become tradition to mark the country's New Year festivities.