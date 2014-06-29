LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 29 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting June 27, led by "Transformers: Age of Extinction,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 100.0 million
2 (2) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 15.4 million
3 (3) How to Train Your Dragon 2 ............$ 13.1 million
4 (1) Think Like a Man Too ..................$ 10.4 million
5 (5) Maleficent.............................$ 8.2 million
6 (4) Jersey Boys............................$ 7.6 million
7 (6) Edge of Tomorrow.......................$ 5.2 million
8 (7) The Fault in Our Stars.................$ 4.8 million
9 (8) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 3.3 million
10 (9) Chef...................................$ 1.7 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 223.4 million
Maleficent....................................$ 201.9 million
22 Jump Street................................$ 139.8 million
How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 121.8 million
The Fault in Our Stars........................$ 109.5 million
Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 100.0 million
Edge of Tomorrow..............................$ 84.2 million
Think Like a Man Too..........................$ 48.2 million
Jersey Boys...................................$ 27.3 million
Chef..........................................$ 19.4 million
"Transformers: Age of Extinction" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"22 Jump Street" and "Think Like A Man Too" were distributed by
Sony Corp.
"How to Train Your Dragon 2," "The Fault in Our Stars" and
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" were released by 20th Century Fox,
a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Jersey Boys" and "Edge of Tomorrow" were distributed by Warner
Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture of
Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Holdings
Inc.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover in Los Angeles and Chris Michaud in
New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)