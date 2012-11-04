Cosby's sex assault trial to begin after years of U.S. allegations
Comedian Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual assault on Monday in Pennsylvania, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his show business career.
LOS ANGELES "Wreck-It Ralph," Disney's (DIS.N) animated film about a video game character who destroys everything in his path, made history on Sunday after grossing $49.1 million in ticket sales to lead the weekend box office, the highest-grossing opening weekend in Disney animation history.
The tally for "Wreck-It-Ralph, which featured the voices of John C. Reilly and Jane Lynch, hammered the Denzel Washington film "Flight," which generated ticket sales of $25 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates.
The critically acclaimed Iran hostage thriller "Argo," last week's box office leader, was third, generating $10.2 million in sales. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, "Argo" has totaled $75.9 million in its three weeks in movie theaters.
Walt Disney Co released "Wreck-It Ralph." "Flight" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O). Warner Bros.(TWX.N), a division of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), distributed "Argo."
CHICAGO A South Dakota meat processor's $5.7 billion defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Companies Inc, which opens Monday, pits big agriculture against big media, and is a first major court challenge against a media company since accusations of “fake news” by U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters have become part of the American vernacular.