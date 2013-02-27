BRIEF-Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign agreement for nearly 100 131-9A auxiliary power units
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
NEW YORK Feb 27 Boyd Gaming Corp : * Up 6.8 percent to $6.94 in premarket after New Jersey Governor Chris Christie signs revised online gaming bill
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)