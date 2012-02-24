* Deal worth 190 million lira
* Boyner Magazacilik shares up 7.3 percent
(Adds detail)
ISTANBUL Feb 24 Turkish retail group
Boyner Holding is to buy a 63 percent stake in YKM for 190
million lira ($108 million), in Turkey's largest ever deal in
non-food retail.
"YKM is definitely a profit-making asset," Boyner board
chairman Cem Boyner told a news conference on Friday.
The acquisition was seen giving Boyner, which owns over 60
retail stores in Turkey, a 71 percent increase in selling space
and volumes. The combined annual sales of the enlarged group was
put at 1.1 billion lira.
Board chairman Boyner also said there were no plans or
projects regarding the sale or partnerhip involving any group
companies.
Boyner owns listed Boyner Magazacilik with a free
float rate of 40 percent. Its shares were up 7.3 percent at 3.24
lira by 1030 GMT.
($1 = 1.7611 Turkish lira)
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by Dan Lalor)