HONG KONG Jan 17 China-focused private equity
firm Boyu Capital, whose partners include former TPG Capital
executive Mary Ma and the grandson of former Chinese
president Jiang Zemin, has raised $1.5 billion for its second
buyout fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Boyu received more investor interest, one person with
knowledge of the matter said, though the firm decided to keep
the fund at $1.5 billion, which is 50 percent greater than its
first fund.
Boyu declined to comment. Sources declined to be named as
details of the fund were private.