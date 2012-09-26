* To make binding, all-cash offer by mid-October - source
* No price determined for 50 pct stake
* AAR had proposed $10 bln for 25 pct in TNK-BP
* Financing to come from borrowing against TNK-BP
MOSCOW, Sept 26 The billionaire quartet that
owns half of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP is
interested in buying out BP's entire 50 percent stake, and will
make a binding all-cash offer by mid-October, a source familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
"We will pay cash, but have not yet determined the price,"
said the source, who is close to the AAR consortium that
represents shareholders Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Viktor
Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik.
AAR had said it was willing to pay $10 billion for a 25
percent stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil company. BP,
which put its stake up for sale in June, was not interested in
that offer, sources said.
AAR expanded its bid after state oil major Rosneft
said it wanted to buy BP's stake in TNK-BP for cash and stock in
a deal that could be worth more than $20 billion.
Such a deal would require government approval and is opposed
by some senior Russian officials.
Under a shareholder agreement, only AAR may make an offer
before a 90-day deadline - which falls in mid-October - that
follows BP's announcement that it planned to sell its stake.
Other suitors may then strike a deal, creating the prospect of a
bidding contest.
AAR would "likely" fund the deal by borrowing through
TNK-BP, the source said. How much the AAR shareholders
themselves might invest remains unclear. The consortium will
start negotiations with banks this week.
Bankers have told Reuters that it would be possible for AAR
to finance a significant portion of any purchase by leveraging
up TNK-BP, which has paid out $19 billion in dividends since BP
came into the venture in 2003.
TNK-BP posted a record $14.6 billion in earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last
year. At year-end it had a low gearing ratio - a measure of its
debt in relation to its equity - of 26 percent.
Its gross debt was $8 billion at end-2011, all of it
unsecured and most of it long-term. That indicates, some bankers
say, TNK-BP's ability to sustain a higher debt burden to finance
a possible buyout by AAR.
Analysts say that BP is likely to prefer Rosneft as a buyer,
however, as the prospect of acquiring equity in the Russian oil
major through the stake sale could serve as a 'poison pill'
takeover defence for the British oil firm.
BP is seen as vulnerable to a hostile bid as it faces
multi-billion damages payments over the Gulf of Mexico disaster
in 2010.
A strategic alliance with Rosneft would also hold out the
prospect for BP of revisiting the type of upstream deal in
Russia that was blocked in the courts last year by AAR.