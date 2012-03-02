By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 1 BP shut
a 77,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil gathering center at a key
Prudhoe Bay oil field due to a fire on Wednesday, but has begun
restoring output, the company and state officials said on
Thursday.
BP Exploration Alaska Inc had a "small fire" at Gathering
Center 2 (GC-2), a facility that separates oil from natural gas
and water, said Cathy Foerster, a member of the Alaska Oil and
Gas Conservation Commission.
BP confirmed the fire, saying employees at the facility saw
a flame and heard a noise at one of two low-pressure
gas-handling buildings at about 10.30 a.m. local time on
Wednesday.
BP spokesman Steve Rinehart said in an email that no one was
in the building at the time and there were no injuries. He added
that there was no spillage of oil and the fire extinguished
itself. There is little or no damage, BP said, but a full
inspection is underway.
As a precaution, BP said it shut the plant down and isolated
the affected building. Rinehart said the plant is being brought
back online Wednesday but the production impact is undetermined.
Normal flow through the gathering center -- one of about a
dozen plants across the North Slope that process oil for
shipment down the Trans Alaska Pipeline -- is 77,000 bpd. The
shutdown appears to have caused the state's output to decline by
55,000 bpd to 564,699 bpd on Wednesday, Foerster said.
Kyle Smith, a policy and legislative adviser at the Alaska
Division of Oil and Gas said production is not yet back to
normal.
"They're bringing the equipment and the plant and the wells
back on slowly," he said.
Michelle Egan, spokewoman for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co,
which operates the Trans Alaska Pipeline, said throughput seemed
to be returning to normal. Alyeska did note the decline
yesterday, she said, adding that "it seems to be correcting
itself today."
Smith said BP has told state officials it hopes to be back
up to normal levels at GC-2 by Friday or Saturday.