April 22 British oil and gas major BP Plc
said on Tuesday it sold its interests in four oilfields on the
Alaska North Slope for an undisclosed sum to privately held oil
and gas producer Hilcorp.
BP, which is one of the largest oil producers in Alaska,
said the sale included BP's interests in the Endicott and
Northstar oilfields and a 50 percent interest in each of the
Liberty and the Milne Point fields. It also included BP's
interests in the pipelines associated with the fields.
The company said the fields accounted for about 19,700
barrels of oil equivalent a day, less than 15 percent of BP's
total net production on the North Slope.
BP-operated oil fields account for two-thirds of all Alaska
production.
The company said it would focus on developing Prudhoe Bay,
the largest oil field in North America, and pursue LNG
opportunities in Alaska.
"This agreement will help build a more competitive and
sustainable business for BP in Alaska," BP Upstream Chief
Executive Lamar McKay said in a statement.
BP said the deal does not affect its position as operator
and co-owner of Prudhoe Bay nor its other interests in Alaska.
Hilcorp is expected to become the operator of Endicott,
Northstar and Milne Point and their associated pipelines and
infrastructure.
BP said about 250 employees were associated with the assets
it was selling. It said the majority of those workers at or
supporting Milne Point, Endicott and Northstar were expected to
be offered positions with Hilcorp with no break in employment.
The sale, which is subject to regulatory approval, is
expected to be completed by the end of the year.
