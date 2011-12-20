LONDON Dec 20 Oil major BP has expanded its presence in Angola, gaining positions in five new blocks, as part of the planned doubling of its exploration efforts as it seeks to rebuild itself after the Gulf of Mexico disaster last year.

BP said on Tuesday it signed production sharing agreements for four blocks in the Kwanza and Benguela basins in deep water off the coast of Angola.

It also signed a farm-in deal with Brazilian national oil firm Petrobras to gain access to a fifth area.

The company has had a presence in Angola since the mid 1970s and currently produces a total of 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day in the country, which rivals Nigeria as the top oil producer in Africa.

BP said it would become the operator of two of the blocks. France's Total and Norwegian energy company Statoil also won positions to explore in the West African nation.