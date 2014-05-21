May 21 BP Plc on Wednesday said it will
ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a court ruling concerning
the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which forces the company to
pay some businesses for economic damages without the businesses
having to prove the spill caused their losses.
On Monday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
Orleans refused to disturb a March ruling from a three-judge
panel over how to compensate businesses.
BP has said paying such claims could push the estimated $9.2
billion cost of its settlement with those businesses, which the
company helped negotiate, significantly higher.
"No company would agree to pay for losses that it did not
cause, and BP certainly did not when it entered into this
settlement," the company said. BP will ask the 5th Circuit not
to require it to make business economic loss payments while it
appeals.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin
Paul)