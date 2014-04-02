* BP blames competition from mega-refineries in Asia
SYDNEY, April 2 BP is ceasing production
at its Bulwer Island refinery in Brisbane, Australia by mid
2015, blaming competition from new mega-refineries in Asia that
are cheaper to operate.
Australia's refineries, owned by BP, Royal Dutch Shell
, ExxonMobil and Caltex, have mostly
booked losses over several years as a higher local dollar,
tighter fuel quality standards and the introduction of
super-sized refineries in Asia have made them uncompetitive.
Rather than spend money on upgrading plants, BP and other
majors have been looking to sell them or turn them into fuel
import depots.
"Market reality global refining capacity is shifting to
service the energy growth areas of the globe and is doing so
with very large port-based refineries," Andy Holmes, president
of BP Australasia, said in a media conference.
BP said it was considering converting the Bulwer Island
refinery, which dates back to the 1960s and has a capacity to
produce 102,000 barrels of fuel per day, into a multi-product
import terminal.
"We have concluded that the best option for strengthening
BP's long-term supply position in the east coast retail and
commercial fuels markets is to purchase product from other
refineries," Holmes said.
The shift away from refining in Australia follows reductions
in refining in countries including Germany, France and Britain,
where growth in energy consumption is slowing.
"If you look at the players in Australia, there are BP,
Chevron and Shell and they do have refineries elsewhere
in Asia outside of Australia," said Suresh Sivanandam,
short-term downstream oil analyst at Wood Mackenzie
"For example, Chevron has refineries in South Korea and
Thailand and Shell has Malaysia, Singapore and also Japan. They
can easily meet Australia's deficit from these markets,"
Sivanandam said.
BP employs 380 staff and 300 contractors at Bulwer. The
refinery has a capacity of around 102,000 barrels per day and
produces petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation fuel, heating oil
and LPG.
Asian mega refineries generally produce petrol as a by
product, given the primary demand for transport fuel in the
region is diesel.
Shell earlier this year said it was exiting refining and
marketing in Australia, selling the business for around $2.6
billion to global oil trader Vitol SA. Shell has
already closed its Sydney refinery, while Caltex is due to
convert its Sydney refinery to an import terminal this year.
BP's 146,000 barrel-per-day Kwinana refinery on the western
coast remained a "big part" of the company's growth strategy in
the Australian states of Western Australia, South Australia and
Tasmania, a BP spokesman said.
(Reporting by James Regan, Jane Wardell in Sydney and Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)