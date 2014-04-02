SYDNEY, April 2 BP said on Wednesday it
will cease production at its Bulwer Island refinery in Brisbane
by mid 2015 as it restructures its struggling refining and
marketing business in Australia.
Australia's refineries, owned by BP, Royal Dutch Shell
, ExxonMobil and Caltex, are struggling
against strong competition in Asia, a strong Australian dollar
and high costs.
Shell earlier this year said it was exiting refining and
marketing in Australia, selling the business for around $2.6
billion to global oil trader Vitol SA.
