BAKU Nov 23 British oil major BP's oil and natural gas output in Azerbaijan in January-September 2011 fell compared to the same period last year due to repair works on some drilling platforms , BP-Azerbaijan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Daily production of oil at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields, with total reserves of 925 million tonnes of oil, fell by 9.3 percent to 757,500 barrels per day in January-September 2011 from 835,100 bpd in the same period in 2010.

Daily production of natural gas at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field, which has total estimated reserves of 1.2 trillion cubic metres, dropped by 14 percent to 16.6 million cubic metres (mcm) in the first three quarters of this year from 19.3 mcm in the same period last year.

Total production at ACG in January-September 2011 was 206.8 million barrels, down from 228.0 million barrels in January-September 2010. (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi, editing by Alfred Kueppers)