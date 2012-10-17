By Andrew Callus
LONDON Oct 17 The bosses of BP Plc and
Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR met on Wednesday to discuss
the future of the Azeri ACG oilfield just days after the country
accused the British oil company of making "false promises" about
output there.
In a statement dated Wednesday, Oct. 17, BP said the
president of the Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Rovnag
Adbullayev, met BP group chief executive Bob Dudley in London.
ACG was slated to produce more than 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) as recently as 2008, when the prospect of so much
non-OPEC crude ensured considerable Western diplomatic support
for the project and industry kudos for BP.
ACG is so critical to Azerbaijan that the day the
Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was signed - Sept. 20 - has
been designated "Oil Workers Day," marked by annual
celebrations.
However, ACG has not lived up to expectations. After hitting
823,000 bpd in 2010, output has fallen, averaging 684,000 bpd in
the first half of this year.
On Oct. 11, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said he would take
"serious measures" against BP and accused it of "grave mistakes"
at the complex.
BP is partners in the project with Exxon Mobil,
Chevron and Statoil.
The statement said the parties agreed to continue working
closely together to manage oil production from the
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields in the Caspian Sea for the
benefit of the State of Azerbaijan and its partners.
"It was an open and constructive meeting and the task ahead
is clear. BP is fully committed to Azerbaijan and the effective
management of the ACG field complex, one of the world's great
oilfields," Dudley was quoted as saying.
The Azeri output issue piles extra pressure on Dudley. He is
negotiating with U.S authorities for settlement of
multibillion-dollar lawsuits relating to the 2010 U.S. Gulf oil
spill, and was also due to meet the chief executive of Russian
oil company Rosneft on Wednesday to negotiate a new future for
the company's troubled activities in Russia..