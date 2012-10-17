By Andrew Callus

LONDON Oct 17 The bosses of BP Plc and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR met on Wednesday to discuss the future of the Azeri ACG oilfield just days after the country accused the British oil company of making "false promises" about output there.

In a statement dated Wednesday, Oct. 17, BP said the president of the Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Rovnag Adbullayev, met BP group chief executive Bob Dudley in London.

ACG was slated to produce more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) as recently as 2008, when the prospect of so much non-OPEC crude ensured considerable Western diplomatic support for the project and industry kudos for BP.

ACG is so critical to Azerbaijan that the day the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was signed - Sept. 20 - has been designated "Oil Workers Day," marked by annual celebrations.

However, ACG has not lived up to expectations. After hitting 823,000 bpd in 2010, output has fallen, averaging 684,000 bpd in the first half of this year.

On Oct. 11, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said he would take "serious measures" against BP and accused it of "grave mistakes" at the complex.

BP is partners in the project with Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Statoil.

The statement said the parties agreed to continue working closely together to manage oil production from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields in the Caspian Sea for the benefit of the State of Azerbaijan and its partners.

"It was an open and constructive meeting and the task ahead is clear. BP is fully committed to Azerbaijan and the effective management of the ACG field complex, one of the world's great oilfields," Dudley was quoted as saying.

The Azeri output issue piles extra pressure on Dudley. He is negotiating with U.S authorities for settlement of multibillion-dollar lawsuits relating to the 2010 U.S. Gulf oil spill, and was also due to meet the chief executive of Russian oil company Rosneft on Wednesday to negotiate a new future for the company's troubled activities in Russia..