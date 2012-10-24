BAKU Oct 24 Azerbaijan expects stable crude
production at Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields
operated by BP -led consortium at 33-34 million tonnes per
year in 2015-2020 and does not plan to change the operator of
the contract, the chief of state oil company SOCAR said on
Wednesday.
"We are preparing a programme which envisages oil production
at ACG at 33-34 million tonnes in 2015-20," SOCAR chief Rovnag
Abdullayev told reporters.
"The contract has not been changed... I think there is no
need to use possibilities, which are envisaged by this
contract," Abdullayev said in reference to a change of operator
at the BP-led consortium.