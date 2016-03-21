By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, March 21 British oil major BP
expects flat oil production in 2016 at its Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli
(ACG) oilfields in Azerbaijan, where it plans two rounds of
maintenance this year, the company's regional head said.
Production at the ACG fields, which account for most of
Azerbaijan's oil output and are operated by a consortium led by
BP, totalled 31.3 million tonnes last year, down slightly from
31.5 million tonnes in 2014.
"Thanks to the operational efficiency programmes we have put
in place, we expect ACG production to continue to be more or
less stable as it has been for the past few years," Gordon
Birrell, BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and
Turkey, said in an emailed response to Reuters questions.
"I am confident ... ACG will continue to deliver competitive
performance for many years to come."
Birrell said the company planned two maintenance programmes
on ACG in 2016.
"The exact time of these will be announced later in the
year," he said.
BP had two sets of planned maintenance last year - in May
and November.
Azerbaijan's crude oil and condensate production in 2015
fell 0.8 percent to 41.7 million tonnes.
BP in Azerbaijan has adapted to low global oil prices,
Birrell said. "We believe we are in good shape and have been
successful in strongly adapting to the current challenging
conditions," he said.
"We have identified clear actions and have effective plans
in place to increase efficiency in our operations and to
effectively manage our investment in major projects," Birrell
added, without elaborating.
The price of crude has fallen to around $40 per
barrel from over $110 in mid-2014, forcing many oil producers,
including Azerbaijan, to revise government spending and change
currency policies to soften the resultant shock to the budget.
"We expect the current challenging business environment to
continue in 2016," Birrell said.
BP had been trying to stabilise oil output in Azerbaijan,
essential for the bulk of the nation's state revenues, after
President Ilham Aliyev publicly criticised the company in 2012
for failing to deliver on promises to increase output.
On BP's other major project in Azerbaijan, the Shah Deniz
gas field, Birrell said it continued to move ahead with "a
number of milestones successfully achieved".
"It is over 66 percent complete in terms of engineering,
procurement and construction, and remains on target for first
gas delivery (from Shah Deniz II) to Turkey in 2018 and supplies
to Europe expected in 2020," Birrell said.
He added the company had no major maintenance programme for
Shah Deniz this year, after such work took place last August.
Shah Deniz is being developed by an international consortium
led by BP. The offshore field is estimated to contain between
1.2 trillion and 1.5 trillion cubic metres of gas.
Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006, and gas from
its second stage is expected to reach Europe by 2020. Natural
gas output from Shah Deniz was 9.9 billion cubic metres (bcm)
last year, the same as the previous year.
Azerbaijan's total natural gas production rose to 29.7 bcm
last year, from 29.4 bcm a year earlier.
(Editing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dale Hudson)