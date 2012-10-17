LONDON Oct 17 The bosses of BP Plc and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR met on Wednesday to discuss the future of the Azeri ACG oilfield just days after the country accused the British oil company of making "false promises" about output there.

In a statement dated Wednesday, Oct. 17, BP said the president of the Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Rovnag Adbullayev, met BP group chief executive Bob Dudley in London.

The statement said the parties agreed to continue working closely together to manage oil production from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields in the Caspian Sea for the benefit of the State of Azerbaijan and its partners.

"It was an open and constructive meeting and the task ahead is clear. BP is fully committed to Azerbaijan and the effective management of the ACG field complex, one of the world's great oil fields," Dudley was quoted as saying.