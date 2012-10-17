LONDON Oct 17 The bosses of BP Plc and
Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR met on Wednesday to discuss
the future of the Azeri ACG oilfield just days after the country
accused the British oil company of making "false promises" about
output there.
In a statement dated Wednesday, Oct. 17, BP said the
president of the Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Rovnag
Adbullayev, met BP group chief executive Bob Dudley in London.
The statement said the parties agreed to continue working
closely together to manage oil production from the
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields in the Caspian Sea for the benefit
of the State of Azerbaijan and its partners.
"It was an open and constructive meeting and the task ahead
is clear. BP is fully committed to Azerbaijan and the effective
management of the ACG field complex, one of the world's great
oil fields," Dudley was quoted as saying.