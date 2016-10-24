LONDON Oct 24 BP's General Council
Rupert Bondy will step down at the end of the year after eight
years in office during which he oversaw the legal battles
surrounding the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a company
spokesman said on Monday.
Bondy, an executive team member, will join health and home
products manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser as senior
vice-president general council and company secretary.
The 55-year-old British national who joined BP in 2008 was
at the heart of several huge legal processes with U.S.
authorities and claimants following the Deepwater Horizon rig
explosion in April 2010 in which 11 workers died and which
resulted in the worst oil spill in U.S. history.
The British oil and gas company paid more than $55 billion
in penalties and clean up costs in the years following the
incident.
"Rupert has been a greatly valued member of BP's executive
team and will always have the deep respect of the board and
senior management of the company. I wish him all the very best,"
BP Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said in a statement.
A successor for Bondy has yet be named, the company said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by David Evans)