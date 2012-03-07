* BP expands Brazil upstream presence

* Deal approved by Brazil regulator

SAO PAULO, March 7 British oil producer BP Plc will purchase a 40 percent stake in four exploration and production blocks operated by Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras, BP said on Tuesday.

Purchase of the concession blocks, located off Brazil's northeastern coast, has been approved by the Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP) and will be carried out by subsidiary BP Energy do Brasil Ltda, according to a press release on BP's website.

Petrobras owns three of the blocks outright, while ownership of the fourth is shared with partners, including BP.

Following the farm-in, BP will hold concessions in 14 blocks in Brazil, operating six, the release said.

Terms of the deal "involve BP meeting certain past and future exploration costs on the blocks but the details of that are confidential," a BP press officer said.

Petrobras representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.