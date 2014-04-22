April 22 Bp Plc

* Agrees sale of interests in four alaska north slope assets

* Bp to focus on giant prudhoe bay oilfield and progressing alaska lng opportunity

* The sale agreement includes all of bp's interests in the endicott and northstar oilfields and a 50 per cent interest in each of the liberty and the milne point fields

* The sale also includes bp's interests in the oil and gas pipelines associated with these fields.

* Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed

* The sale, which will be subject to state and federal regulatory approval, is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.

* Approximately 250 employees are associated with the assets included in the agreement, company is committed to providing clarity about their future as soon as possible