BRIEF-PeptiDream announces completion of technology transfer of Peptide Discovery Platform System to Genentech
* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech
May 23 BP PLC : * Is sued by commodity trading firm over alleged price fixing in brent crude
oil prices and futures contracts -- court filing * Lawsuit filed by Chicago-based prime international trading ltd also names
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Statoil ASA as defendants * Lawsuit accuses defendants of reporting inaccurate, misleading and false
information regarding prices to McGraw Hill Financial inc's platts
unit * Lawsuit says that because platts' prices are used to price and settle
contracts, false reports undermine pricing structure for entire brent crude
market * Lawsuit filed in a New York federal court alleges violations of U.S.
commodity exchange act, sherman antitrust law; seeks class-action status,
triple damages
* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.