BRIEF-Eminence Capital pushes for divestiture of ASM Pacific Technology
* Eminence Capital, which owns 9.6 percent of ASM Int'l, says "we strongly believe that ASMI would be a stronger and more valuable company without ASMPT"
March 3 BP PLC : * Loses U.S. appeal of ruling that businesses claiming harm from 2010 gulf oil
spill need not prove the spill caused their losses -- court ruling * 5th U.S. circuit court of appeals says injunction prohibiting payments should
be dissolved * 5th circuit rules in a 2-1 vote against BP
TOKYO, April 20 Japanese stocks ended nearly flat for a second day on Thursday as investors became cautious ahead of global risk events such as the first-round of French presidential elections at the weekend and mounting tensions over North Korea.