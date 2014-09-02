BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc Q1 FFO per share C$1.21
* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Sept 2 BP PLC : * Says asks U.S. court to remove patrick juneau as claims administrator of 2010
gulf oil spill settlement fund * Says has evidence that juneau has a conflict of interest that should have
disqualified him as claims administrator, and that he failed to get a waiver * Says juneau had acted as an advocate for spill claimants prior to being
appointed claims administrator * Says juneau's alleged conflict creates an unacceptable appearance of bias * In seeking juneau's disqualification, also objects to alleged deficiencies in
his administration of the claims process
* Lilis Energy Inc files for offer and sale of up to an aggregate of 22.73 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing