COLUMN-Hedge funds keep it cagey on oil drawdown prospects: Kemp
LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund managers continued to square up positions after the OPEC meeting on May 25 left oil production allocations unchanged for another nine months.
LONDON, Sept 28 Bp PLC : * BP to sell Malaysian PTA interests * To sell all its interests in purified terephthalic acid (PTA) production in
Malaysia to Reliance Global Holdings * Reliance has agreed to purchase BP's interest in BPCM for $230 million in
cash * Agreement concerns co's 100 percent equity in BP Chemicals (Malaysia), located at Kuantan on the east coast of Malaysia
LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund managers continued to square up positions after the OPEC meeting on May 25 left oil production allocations unchanged for another nine months.
* Company now focused on Turkish gas market (Releads, adds details, analyst quote)