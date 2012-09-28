LONDON, Sept 28 Bp PLC : * BP to sell Malaysian PTA interests * To sell all its interests in purified terephthalic acid (PTA) production in

Malaysia to Reliance Global Holdings * Reliance has agreed to purchase BP's interest in BPCM for $230 million in

cash * Agreement concerns co's 100 percent equity in BP Chemicals (Malaysia), located at Kuantan on the east coast of Malaysia