LONDON, March 22 British oil company BP
said on Friday it would launch an $8 billion share buy-back
programme to return cash to shareholders after closing the sale
of its stake in its Russian unit.
BP, which completed the sale of its partially-owned Russian
oil firm TNK-BP to Rosneft on Thursday, said
the $8 billion return to shareholders was an amount equivalent
to the value of the company's original investment in TNK-BP.
BP received $12 billion from the sale and had flagged that
it would distribute some of that to shareholders.