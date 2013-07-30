LONDON, July 30 Oil major BP Plc's chief
executive on Tuesday sought to reassure investors that the
company was well prepared for the long legal battle fighting
litigation linked to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
"As we continue to fight these absurd (compensation)
outcomes and as the likelihood of extended litigation on other
matters increases as a result, we want everyone to know that we
are digging in and well-prepared for the long-haul on legal
matters," BP CEO Bob Dudley told reporters at a presentation of
the company's quarterly results.
The company said earlier on Tuesday that its $20 billion
Gulf of Mexico oil spill trust fund has almost run out after
provisions for compensation costs so far leaped by $1.4 billion
in the second quarter.