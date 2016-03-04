LONDON, March 4 Oil major BP said on Friday its chief executive Bob Dudley's total remuneration rose by 20 percent in 2015, despite the firm delivering one of the lowest profits in its history.

Dudley's remuneration has for a number of years been restated to include the value of BP's contribution to his U.S. retirement savings, BP said in its annual report.

Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg said in the report that in the current low oil price environment BP aims to rebalance sources and uses of cash to ensure it covered capital expenditure and shareholder distributions with operating cash flow. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)