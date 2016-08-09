FRANKFURT/HONG KONG Aug 9 British oil major BP
is seeking buyers for its 50 percent stake in a Chinese
petrochemicals joint venture, its single largest investment in
China, in a deal that would fetch $2-$3 billion, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
BP has hired an investment bank to sell its shareholding in
SECCO as part of a drive to cash out of businesses where it
lacks control, the people added. A successful deal would mark
BP's first significant exit from a business in China.
Situated in Caojing near Shanghai, SECCO is China's largest
petrochemicals refinery and was built at a cost of $2.7 billion
in 2001, according to BP's website.
State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and one of its units hold the other half of
SECCO, according to the website.
A London-based BP spokesman declined to comment, and Sinopec
did not offer immediate comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze in FRANKFURT and Denny Thomas in
HONG KONG; Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in LONDON and Tris
Pan in HONG KONG; Editing by Will Waterman)