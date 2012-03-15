By Tom Bergin
LONDON, March 15 Oil company BP
said it was investigating possible impropriety after a
whistleblower sent a letter making "serious" allegations to
Chief Executive Bob Dudley.
"We received a letter last week that contained serious
allegations, and, as we always do with such matters, we will
investigate them," a spokesman said.
Details of the probe were earlier reported in The Daily
Telegraph newspaper, which said they related to the company's
tanker chartering division and that a copy of the letter was
also sent to the Serious Fraud Office.
The shipping market was abuzz with chatter about the matter
on Thursday.
"The investigation looks like it's happening on a pretty
high level," a shipping source said.
Western oil companies say they have devised strict
procedures to ensure employees do not engage in offering or
receiving improper inducements for business.
Nonetheless, their size and the fact they operate in many
countries with weak legal systems, means transgressions are not
uncommon.
BP said last year that it dismissed 552 people for
non-compliance and unethical behaviour in 2010.